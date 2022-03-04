Advertisement

Warm-up this weekend followed by cold blast


By Melanie Layden
Updated: 14 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Your plants may be a little confused this week, as warm air has allowed flowers and trees to bloom.

This warm air in the upper 70s will stick around for a few more days before some changes begin.

Temperatures this weekend will flirt with 80 degrees and reach a near-record level. But rain and storms will move in Sunday into Monday-- even prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

However, a blast of much colder air moves in once the rain moves out. Highs next week will only be in the 50s with low temperatures hovering near the freezing mark, so get outside and enjoy it while it lasts.

