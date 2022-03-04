‘This is the only place our kids knew’; Cookeville families rebuild homes lost in 2020 tornados

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Two years ago, an EF-4 tornado ripped through Cookeville. 19 people lost their lives and neighbors say eight of those people lived near Hensley Drive. That’s where families decided not only to move back but rebuild after so much loss.

Once a week, Cindy Young watches her grandson Beau inside her son’s new Cookeville home.

“This is Hensley Drive, and this is a rebuilt house from the tornado,” explains Young.

It’s a street filled with hope after a tornado nearly left this place hopeless.

“It’s very open,” Young says. “Lots of trees are gone.”

She says the whole street was gone, and some homes still are. Driveways, where a home once stood, lead to nowhere. Families who decided to come back had one reason.

“This is the only place our kids knew,” says Eric and Faith Johnson.

They, along with their three kids, lost their home to the tornado, and with that – their community.

“People would be out pushing kids in strollers,” says Eric Johnson. “It was always loud with kids and stuff, yelling. It’s a lot quieter now. There were 18, 19 homes that it destroyed here. So, majority of people moved off.”

“There’s a few of us that have rebuilt,” Faith Johnson comments. “But it’s nothing like it was before. It’s not the same.”

It will never be the same. That’s why the people of Hensley Drive want to open a new chapter. The homes were built in the past couple of years as well as a new addition: Hope Park.

“It’s putting that past and making new memories for the future,” neighbor Darrell Jennings says that’s the park’s purpose. “We are in a much closer-knit community, neighborhood, that we were before. We knew our neighbors, but not as close as we do now.”

As neighbors put the past behind them, they have hope for the little ones.

“I have a hope now for a better future for these kids,” says Young.

“The kids, they make the difference,” Jennings says.

“When you look around and realize you still are here and you’re in one piece and your children are OK,” Faith Johnson adds.

Houses and a new park are not the only addition to the area. Neighbors say almost all the homes on Hensley Drive now have Safe Rooms. They are walls of steel nailed to the ground. They can fit a family or multiple families when a tornado strikes again.

Some say they’ve had to use them already.

“Two to three times they’ve had to get in this thing since the tornado since they’ve built this house,” Young mentions.

“Definitely put in a Safe Room this time,” Jennings says. “Because we had nowhere. We were standing in a hallway as it hit our house.”

Families say they got into their Safe Rooms the other week.

