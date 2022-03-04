Advertisement

TDOT crew almost hit by driver on I-24 in Davidson County


Car hits TDOT barrier
Car hits TDOT barrier(@RebekahTDOT)
By Joe Wenzel
Mar. 4, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Department of Transportation officials are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a crash on Interstate 24 in Davidson County early Friday morning.

According to a TDOT spokesperson, a crash happened near a crew conducting an emergency pothole patch on the westbound side of the highway near 62.15 mile marker around 3:30 a.m.

TDOT attenuator
TDOT attenuator(@RebekahTDOT)

TDOT spokesperson said no one reported any injuries, and the car crashed into the attenuator protecting the crew.

