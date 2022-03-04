Talking to your children about the crisis in Ukraine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Around the world, people are watching and talking about the invasion in Ukraine. It is a stressful and scary time, especially for our children.

Vanderbilt Pediatric Psychologist Dr. Katie Spencer said it is important to talk with your children about big world events and to stay calm while doing so.

Dr. Spencer said the age of your child determines how this discussion begins. Older children may be asking their parents about what is going on; while younger children may need you to start the dialogue.

“It’s important to find the right time and place to have this conversation,” Dr. Spencer said. “Parents know their child best. So, I would start by sitting with them and ask, ‘what they’ve heard about world news lately?’ If they’ve heard about what’s going on, choose a language that you think would be honest and simple and most appropriate for your child’s developmental level.”

Dr. Spencer said to reassure your children that they are safe, even when there are stressful things happening in the world and to bring up ways you can help.

By focusing on ways you can donate and the heroes helping those in need, you can ease some of the anxiety your children may be going through.

