Deadly crash closes Briley Parkway North in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles closed the northbound side of Briley Parkway on Friday morning.

All northbound lanes were closed to traffic as Metro Police, and Fatal Crash investigators worked the scene on Briley just south of McGavock Pike. Police confirmed that one person was dead in the crash, but the person’s name, age, and gender have not been released at this time.

Cars were stuck on Briley Parkway for so long that many of them turned around, drove in the wrong direction, and exited the Opry Mills Drive onramp.

Police started letting the stopped vehicles through the right shoulder around 11:15 a.m. but re-routed traffic off Briley Parkway at 2 Rivers Parkway.

Briley closed for crash (TDOT)

