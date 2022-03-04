Advertisement

Deadly crash closes Briley Parkway North in East Nashville

By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles closed the northbound side of Briley Parkway on Friday morning.

All northbound lanes were closed to traffic as Metro Police, and Fatal Crash investigators worked the scene on Briley just south of McGavock Pike. Police confirmed that one person was dead in the crash, but the person’s name, age, and gender have not been released at this time.

Cars were stuck on Briley Parkway for so long that many of them turned around, drove in the wrong direction, and exited the Opry Mills Drive onramp.

Police started letting the stopped vehicles through the right shoulder around 11:15 a.m. but re-routed traffic off Briley Parkway at 2 Rivers Parkway.

Briley closed for crash
Briley closed for crash(TDOT)

News 4 will update as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Franklin police are looking for these suspects
Franklin Police investigate Apple Store theft
The Clarksville Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a 78-year-old woman’s...
Clarksville Police look for suspects in theft of 78-year-old
Items confiscated from teens
Four teens apprehended after detectives discover large amount of drug paraphernalia
K9 Deputy Matt Kunce with K9 Izar and Deputy Kody O’Donnell display the methamphetamine they...
Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies, K-9 recover $46,000 worth of methamphetamine
Clarksville Police is looking for the two people responsible for the theft of a 78-year-old...
Clarksville PD: 2 wanted in connection with theft of woman’s wallet