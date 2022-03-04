Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies, K-9 recover $46,000 worth of methamphetamine

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 recovered more than 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Thursday.

A deputy approached the driver, 32-year-old David Lee McCoy, outside a La Vergne convenience store. A clerk at the convenience store told Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office that a woman, later identified as 26-year-old Jessica Heather Farmer, left drugs in the bathroom.

Deputy Matt Kunce and K9 Izar checked the car and located $46,000 worth of methamphetamine after a search.

Police charged Farmer and McCoy with manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Police booked Farmer and McCoy, Louisville, Ky., into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Police said they are being held on a $100,000 bond. A hearing is set for June 9 in General Sessions Court.

