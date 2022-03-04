Advertisement

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies, K-9 recover $46,000 worth of methamphetamine

K9 Deputy Matt Kunce with K9 Izar and Deputy Kody O’Donnell display the methamphetamine they...
K9 Deputy Matt Kunce with K9 Izar and Deputy Kody O’Donnell display the methamphetamine they located after a traffic stop.(Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 recovered more than 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Thursday.

A deputy approached the driver, 32-year-old David Lee McCoy, outside a La Vergne convenience store. A clerk at the convenience store told Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office that a woman, later identified as 26-year-old Jessica Heather Farmer, left drugs in the bathroom.

Deputy Matt Kunce and K9 Izar checked the car and located $46,000 worth of methamphetamine after a search.

Police charged Farmer and McCoy with manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Police booked Farmer and McCoy, Louisville, Ky., into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Police said they are being held on a $100,000 bond. A hearing is set for June 9 in General Sessions Court.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Franklin police are looking for these suspects
Franklin Police investigate Apple Store theft
The Clarksville Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a 78-year-old woman’s...
Clarksville Police look for suspects in theft of 78-year-old
Items confiscated from teens
Four teens apprehended after detectives discover large amount of drug paraphernalia
Clarksville Police is looking for the two people responsible for the theft of a 78-year-old...
Clarksville PD: 2 wanted in connection with theft of woman’s wallet