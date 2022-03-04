Advertisement

Russia blocks access to Facebook over war

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s state communications watchdog announced it is completely blocking access to Facebook in Russia amid the tensions over the war in Ukraine.

The agency, Roskomnadzor, said Friday it decided to cut access to Facebook over its alleged “discrimination” of the Russian media and state information resources. It said the restrictions introduced by Facebook owner Meta on RT and other state-controlled media violate Russian law.

A week ago, the watchdog announced “partial restrictions” on access to Facebook that sharply slowed it down, citing the platform’s moves to limit the accounts of several state-controlled Russian media outlets. Facebook and Twitter have played a major role in amplifying dissent in Russia in recent years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of the dangers of war near nuclear plants. (Source: FACEBOOK/VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY/CNN)

The move against Facebook follows the blocks imposed Friday on the BBC, the U.S. government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and Latvia-based website Meduza as the government seeks to uproot independent sources of information about the invasion of Ukraine.

