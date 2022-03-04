Rising rent prices effect Tennessee families

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single mom in Tennessee told News4 Thursday she struggles to find an affordable housing situation in the area.

It’s no surprise that living expenses are going up. Some moms are getting creative when it comes to cutting costs. Catherine Groover is a single mom in Columbia looking for other mothers like herself to live with

“My thought process was another single mom would completely understand what I’m going through right now, and I feel like maybe possibly with an interview process I could eventually trust someone, another mom, to watch my kids,” Groover explained. “And then you would save so much money on childcare, and then you would also have a mom who knows what it takes to help with the kids, you can trust them with your kids, and you could share duties.”

Groover says the soaring cost of rent is a big reason she’s looking for a roommate.

“Rent is easily running $2,000 a month minimum,” Groover said. “It’s too high. I can almost barely afford it, and I have a really good job, and so I’m actually scared for people right now because it’s going to be too high, and I don’t know how people are going to make it work.”

Groover lives with her two young daughters, Evelyn and Meredith, in Maury County’s rental home. Prices in Davidson County are similar. In Nashville, renting a two-bedroom apartment will cost you nearly $2,200 on average, according to apartmentlist. Rent in Tennessee is up 20% from last year.

“I don’t think most people’s income is up 20% in Tennessee,” Nick VinZant, senior research analyst for QuoteWizard, said they’ve found nearly half of Tennesseans spend more than 30% of their income on rent. “What we are seeing is rent vastly outpacing people’s ability to pay it.”

Families paying more than 30% of their income on rent may have difficulty affording essentials like food, gas, and medical expenses.

