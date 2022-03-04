Repairs to Stoner Creek Elementary two years after storm damage

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) -One of the schools ruined in the 2020 tornadoes was Stoner Creek Elementary. It was leveled. But ever since, they’ve done nothing but focus on rebuilding.

Fierce winds were captured on surveillance video from the gym building of Stoner Creek Elementary the day a tornado ripped through Wilson County.

Principal Amanda Smith remembers seeing the aftermath of the destruction.

“It came right through here to where this was a sidewalk that led to the building,” Smith said.

Fast forward two years later, and Smith says a new beginning is on the horizon as the school’s walls are in place.

“To be able to drive down here now every day as we come to the gym cafeteria area to see the progress happening at a fast pace on that daily basis is so exciting and really warms our heart,” Smith said.

She says watching the progression of the construction has been rewarding, especially since they’ve been housed in temporary spaces.

“We’ve all been in those temporary places where students have had to go to and transport between different structures, and now we will safely all be in one building,” Smith said.

And that one building that will be larger than the last one.

“Right now, we have about 650 students currently, and there will be about seven to eight-grade level classrooms within this new building where before it was maybe four or five,” Smith said.

The new school will also feature the most up-to-date storm shelter modifications.

“There will be a hub in the middle of the place that will be like a national disaster hub that we could fit our entire school in there. So there definitely was some thought to go into that in preparation

Students, staff, and this Mount Juliet community are watching and waiting in anticipation as construction crews continue building stoner creek’s future.

“This is our home turf and we’re excited to rebuild back on the place we love the most,” Smith said.

