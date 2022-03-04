Advertisement

One victim transported following Friday shooting

Police are still investigating
Police on the scene are still investigating
Police on the scene are still investigating(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville, Violent Crimes Unit, is investigating a shooting that took place Friday.

Metro officials told News4 that one victim has been injured and transported after being shot in the leg at 610 Gallatin Pike.

Officers have no suspects at this time and are still investigating the circumstances of this shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as we receive information.

