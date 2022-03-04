One victim transported following Friday shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville, Violent Crimes Unit, is investigating a shooting that took place Friday.

Metro officials told News4 that one victim has been injured and transported after being shot in the leg at 610 Gallatin Pike.

Officers have no suspects at this time and are still investigating the circumstances of this shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as we receive information.

