Nighttime tornadoes are twice as likely to be deadly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Two years ago, Thursday, some of Middle Tennessee’s most devastating tornadoes ripped through in the middle of the night. 25 people were killed. But forecasters say that if that outbreak had happened during the day, things may have turned out differently.

According to an in-depth tornado study by Northern Illinois University that examined over 48-thousand tornadoes, Tennessee came in the number one spot for having the most nighttime tornadoes. 46% of our twisters over the last 55 years happened after dark.

Tornadoes that happen at night are twice as likely to be deadly compared to those that happen during the day. One of the most obvious reasons why is because people are typically at home asleep.

Another reason they can be so deadly is because of the number of mobile homes in the south. A mobile home, car, or trailer is never a safe place to be in severe weather.

You’re more likely to see more of these happen in the spring or summer months-- tornado season-- but a tornado can strike at any time-- even in the winter.

Over the last six decades, there have been hundreds of nighttime tornadoes that happened in the colder months. So, it’s important to prepare now and make sure you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts before the next storm strikes.

An NOAA Weather Radio is the most reliable way to know what’s going on. It will tell you when a watch or warning has been issued and will work in a power outage.

The News4 app is another way to get push alerts straight to your phone. You can customize it by county, so you only get weather alerts when something is happening in your neighborhood. Also, your phone will most likely ring in the event of a tornado, thanks to Metro Nashville’s emergency alert system.

You also want to make sure you have a plan for where to go in your home if there is a tornado and make sure everyone in your family knows that plan, too.

