Nashville Fire searches for alleged Dec. arsonist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Investigators search Friday for a suspect involved in an alleged arson on Albion Street that took place in Dec.

After months of leads and witness statements, investigators said they are looking to speak with Elijah Morris, 24, of Nashville, TN, regarding this incident.

According to the investigation, at 5 a.m. on Dec. 16th, 2021, Metro DEC Dispatchers sent NFD personnel to 4311 Albion Street for multiple reports of neighbors hearing a loud noise and seeing fire.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the front porch of the residential structure and spreading into the home.

Investigators said the occupants, two adults, and four children, could safely make it out of the home. Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire and save the back portion of the house; however, the front half of the home sustained heavy damage.

NFD Fire Investigators were called to the scene and located a nearby business that had security cameras recording at the fire. A person can be seen walking around the company before the fire.

Anyone with information about Elijah Morris or his whereabouts is asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

