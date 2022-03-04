Murfreesboro hair studio teaches children the cosmetology business

MURFREESBORO , Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro after-school program is giving children an opportunity to not only get hands-on experience in cosmetology but they’re learning real-life skills along the way.

When you’re a child, you may have a dream or goal that can seem unattainable at that point in your life because you’re too young.

Well, Motion 44 Hair Studio proves you’re never too young to start learning a new skill.

Mykke’a Repress founded Motion 44 and provides an opportunity for young girls and boys to try their hands at cosmetology.

“This is your client, and she told you, you can do whatever you want to do,” Repress said. “She just wants to look good.”

Motion 44 the school is still in its first semester. Their doors opened last August for children, ages 7-18.

“They can have the exposure, the hands-on experience, and they can learn all the skills that come along with it,” Repress added.

Its creation was inspired by Repress’ interest in cosmetology when she was young.

“It wasn’t until like high school,” Repress remembered. “That’s when I was able to actually start getting some real hands-on experience when I took cosmetology courses.”

The children are taking in much information from these classes.

“They learn coloring techniques. We go over making different products for skincare,” Repress explained. “Business etiquette so some goal setting, consultations. How to properly speak to our guests or just people.”

“I am trying to curl hair with a ponytail on the top,” said Ally Rhodes, who is eight years old, and her passion is makeup. “It’s really fun, and I love doing a lot.”

The students are broken up by age and meet twice a week for one hour. Enrollment for their second semester starts in May.

Repress genuinely enjoys watching the children learn their new skills.

“To actually see their interest and them be able to find and discover new things…what they like and what they enjoy,” she described. “It’s good to see them grow.”

The students will have a showcase later this summer in June to show off some of their learned skills. To learn more about Motion 44 Hair Studio, click here.

