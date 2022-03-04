Jason D. Williams set to play Grand Ole Opry Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Piano player Jason D. Williams was invited to play the Grand Ole Opry Thursday.

Williams, 63, had the Opry invite a long time coming.

Williams said most of what he does he can’t help; those fingers fly with his imagination. He also told news4 he is nervous that young people won’t get his music.

“I’m just like an audience member hearing it for the first time,” Williams tells News4. “It connects; I’m 63, I’ll have young people like it and go nuts about it.”

At 63, Williams has high energy and is a big fan of Bluegrass and French Love songs.

Fingers flying fast, it is hard to do the same way twice, and he likes that.

Williams is scheduled to play the Opry Friday night.

