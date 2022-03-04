Group of truckers stop in Middle Tennessee on their way to DC to protest

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A caravan of truckers is going across the country on their way to Washington D.C., protesting Covid-19 mandates. Although it originated to support truckers, the convoy is drawing in people from all walks of life and all different states. Even though the government lifted certain restrictions last week, many of the people say they’re still angry about ‘one size fits all’ mandates that were put in place during the pandemic.

Hundreds showed up to show their support Thursday in Wilson County. They’re on their way to the nation’s capital to primarily express their frustrations with Covid related restrictions. They’re also protesting inflation and rising gas prices. This convoy has been labeled ‘the people’s convoy’, also the ‘freedom convoy’, drawing inspiration from the tuckers protest last month in Canada.

“I just, I had to because there’s something messed up in Washington right now and we want to try to get them to notice we want you to listen to us,” Tim Zucker said.

The convoy is spending Thursday night at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. It will leave for Washington D.C. Friday morning.

