Franklin Police investigate Apple Store theft

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police said they are working to identify individuals who allegedly stole from an Apple Store.

Police said a group of suspects worked together to steal two iPhones from a display table at the Cool Springs Apple Store.

Authorities said that two suspects distracted store employees while the other two cut security cables and then hid the phones in their clothes.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.