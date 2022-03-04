Advertisement

Franklin Police investigate Apple Store theft


Franklin police are looking for these suspects
Franklin police are looking for these suspects(Franklin Police)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police said they are working to identify individuals who allegedly stole from an Apple Store.

Police said a group of suspects worked together to steal two iPhones from a display table at the Cool Springs Apple Store.

Authorities said that two suspects distracted store employees while the other two cut security cables and then hid the phones in their clothes.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

