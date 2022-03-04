Four teens apprehended after detectives discover large amount of drug paraphernalia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four teens were arrested Thursday evening after Violent Crimes detectives allegedly discovered a large number of drugs, guns, and cash.

MNPD said detectives arrested Marickus Ladd, 16, Reginald johnson, 15, Dazmane Moore, 15, and Belafonte Gregory, 16, after they allegedly robbed a person on Due West Avenue in a 2013 Ford Escape.

Officials said a short time after the robbery was called into police, detectives could locate the Escape on Brick Church Pike. Detectives said they witnessed the rear passenger displaying a firearm outside the window, firing three rounds into the air.

With the help of the MNPD helicopter, the four teens were quickly apprehended on Revels Drive, according to police.

While authorities searched the Escape, they discovered three Glock pistols, one of which was reported stolen during a Dec. 29th motor vehicle burglary in Midtown, 400 grams of marijuana, two digital scales, and $900 in cash.

Authorities added that all four men are charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery.

