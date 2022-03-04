First Alert Forecast: Dry start to the weekend; showers on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Enjoy the rest of this warm, dry weekend.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Monday with showers and storms returning.

After an incredibly sunny week, we’ll end on a somewhat cloudier note but still staying warm.

Highs will climb back to the upper 70s to low 80s today under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Friday highs 3422 (WSMV)

The upcoming weekend will start off nice with sunshine back in the forecast for Saturday with highs remaining in the 70s.

Overnight into Sunday, showers return. The best place for rain through the day on Sunday will be in the northwestern half of the state.

Again, Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day. A few strong storms with damaging winds are possible.

Rain fades away for Tuesday and Wednesday but makes a quick comeback Wednesday night.

Temperatures stay in the 70s through Monday but starting Tuesday - we’ll be much cooler. Things will cool back down into the 50s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday.

