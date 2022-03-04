Advertisement

Clarksville PD: 2 wanted in connection with theft of woman’s wallet

By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police is looking for the two people responsible for the theft of a 78-year-old woman’s wallet while she was praying at the sanctuary last month.

Police said 23-year-old Antonio Marquise Crockett Jr. and 29-year-old Myesha Lasha Doss stole the woman’s wallet on Feb. 9. Police said they purchased several gift cards with the victim’s credit card at the local Sam’s Club.

Police released surveillance footage that showed Doss taking the woman’s wallet out of her purse.

Police said there are outstanding warrants out for Crockett and Doss in Tennessee for similar theft and identity theft crimes. Anyone who sees Crockett and Doss should call 911.

Police advised anyone with information about the suspects to call 931-648-0656, ext. 5159, Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers tipline at 931-645-8477, or by clicking here. Police said callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for cash reward.

