Man charged for firing at officers during robbery in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police identified the man involved in a standoff with officers on Thursday evening.

According to police, 28-year-old Elia Marquez-Henriquez is facing multiple charges for shooting at officers who were investigating a break-in on Foothill Drive in South Nashville.

Police said a man and woman arrived at their home to discover the rear, sliding glass door was broken and the inside of the home “ransacked.” They immediately went to a neighbor’s home and called it in.

When MNPD arrived at the scene, officers began to walkthrough the home and were met with gunfire from Marquez-Henriquez who was hiding in a bedroom. The pistol he used belonged to the residents of the home. No officers were hit during the gunfire and they retreated from the home and called for backup.

The Special Response Team arrived and began communication with Marquez-Henriquez, who was barricaded inside, for him to exit the residence peacefully. After a lengthy standoff, officers entered the house and Marquez-Henriquez was taken into custody without further incident. MNPD’s canine team assisted in the arrest.

He faces two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and aggravated burglary.

Marquez-Henriquez had been previously arrested for stealing a pickup truck in February.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.