USPS reports 270 million free COVID-19 test deliveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The United States Postal Service reported Wednesday that they had delivered over 270 million free COVID-19 tests to American households.

As a part of President Biden’s plan to distribute free at-home tests to Americans for free, the Postal Service reported over 68 million test kits (with four individual tests per kit) had been shipped to American households across all states, Tribes, and territories.

USPS officials said on average, it takes just 1.2 days for the Postal Service to deliver a test kit package once it has been received from the manufacturer, kitted, and entered into the mailstream.

The company added that on Tuesday, Feb. 22nd, USPS delivered over 6 million COVID-19 test kit packages, the highest single-day volume produced since shipping began at the end of Jan.

“There are few assignments the Postal Service has received that better exemplify our public service mission than the request of the Biden Administration to deliver America’s COVID-19 test kits,” said Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy. “It is a major point of pride throughout our organization to have met our performance expectations and those of the public. We are grateful for the strong collaboration of our partners across the federal government, including the White House, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Defense. Thank you to our Postal Service employees, our union, and management association partners for so effectively and efficiently delivering such strong performance across the board.”

To order your free COVID-19 test kit, click here.

