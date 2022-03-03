Titans GM gets emotional following end of season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans General Manager got emotional on Wednesday when he talked about the team’s early exit in the playoffs.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson talked to reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis as he prepares for the next football season.

“That’s what keeps me up at night,” Robinson said while getting emotional. “The trust that ownership has put in me, our fans. I mean, that stadium was rocking, and you could only imagine what it would have been the next week.”

The Titans’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs comes after the team received a first-round bye and one of their best players, Derrick Henry, returned to the field for that game.

It’s Robinson’s task to figure out what pieces to add and which ones to retain. Edge rusher Harold Landry, who’s in line for a huge payday, is the most significant question mark.

Free agency and salary cap issues could also cause some shakeup on the offensive line, a unit that this team leans on with its run-first philosophy.

