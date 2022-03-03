TBI issues Silver Alert for Memphis man

MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Memphis Wednesday.

TBI said in a tweet that officials are looking for A.C. Dunlap, 72, of Memphis.

Officials describe Dunlap as being 6′, 160 pounds, gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and New Balance tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call i-800-TBI-FIND.

#TNSilverAlert: We need your help to find A.C. Dunlap, who is missing from Memphis.



The 72-year-old is 6’, 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue tee-shirt, gray sweatpants and New Balance tennis shoes.



Spot him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/nUV0cjbh6n — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.