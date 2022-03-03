Advertisement

TBI issues Silver Alert for Memphis man

This 72-year-old is still missing.
Missing Memphis man(TBI)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Memphis Wednesday.

TBI said in a tweet that officials are looking for A.C. Dunlap, 72, of Memphis.

Officials describe Dunlap as being 6′, 160 pounds, gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and New Balance tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call i-800-TBI-FIND.

