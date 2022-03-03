State agency calls AG’s office to force Glen Casada’s former aide to testify

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -Lawyers are calling on the Attorney General to force a former state operative to testify before them. Cade Cothren, the top aide of embattled former Speaker of the House, Glen Casada, ignored a subpoena Wednesday to appear before them.

The hearing comes following last year’s FBI raids on both Casada and Cothren’s homes.

To this day, the FBI has not said what that raid was about. While Cothren did not appear, pleading the fifth, Casada did. He says if someone ignored a subpoena, the hammer should come down.

When the FBI raided the Cordell Hull State Office Building last year, including the homes of Casada and Cothren, it prompted the Tennessee Registry of Campaign Finances to also start investigating Cothren’s political action committee (PAC) called the Faith Family Freedom Fund.

The operative’s former girlfriend testified she opened it but had no idea what she was doing. It’s unclear if the PAC, which ran attack ads against a lawmaker, is the reason for the FBI raid.

“I got to be honest,” says Rep. Casada. “I feel like you were a little reckless in issuing this subpoena to me and it was damaging because it allowed the media to assume the worse, which they do. And to judge me as I’ve done something wrong because a subpoena was issued.”

While Casada appeared before the Registry, his former top aide did not.

“I would urge in the future, when things like this come up, to just call me here, don’t subpoena us,” Rep. Casada comments. “If we don’t come, by golly, we need to put the hammer down, that’s why you’re here.”

Registry members now want the Attorney’s General to enforce Cothren’s subpoena, citing the actions of his former PAC could result in criminal charges.

“We didn’t subpoena you to embarrass you,” says Henry Fincher, Registry member. “We didn’t subpoena you to cause any trouble. We subpoenaed you to find out what, if anything, you know or knew about this operation. And so, I’m going to put the question to you while you’re here – do you know anything about this PAC and how it came to be?”

“Yes,” replies Rep. Casada. “According to the statement I made, I have no knowledge or interaction and quite frankly there’s no evidence to suspect I do. And Hank you are exhibiting bias thereby that sentence. There was nothing that attached me to this PAC.”

Casada left the hearing without making himself available to the media. He announced he is running for Williamson County Clerk after his term.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.