Police urge Murfreesboro residents to lock car doors as they investigate several car break-ins

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -Murfreesboro Police are investigating several car break-ins in an NW Murfreesboro neighborhood and are urging residents to lock their cars.

According to police, two individuals were recorded on video checking for unlocked cars on Butterfly Bend off Florence Road on Feb. 28 around 3:30 a.m. Police say that a third person is seen getting out of an unknown model white car.

Police state that a car was broken into and a wallet was stolen from a home in the 2900 block of Butterfly Bend. Nothing was stolen from another vehicle on the same street since the doors were locked.

According to police, a different car was vandalized on Tabitha Street the same night, but nothing was stolen. Police are asking residents to lock their doors when they park and make sure all valuable items are removed.

If you recognized the car the individuals seen leaving in the video, please call 629-201-5522 or email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

