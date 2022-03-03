Pets and people take advantage of warm weather at Two Rivers Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The weather got quite warm today. All of us two-leggers loved it. But the four-leggers at Two Rivers Dog Park may have loved it a little more.

Dogs were freezing on Monday but thirsty today. Wednesday morning at Two Rivers Park was barking.

“It’s a beautiful day today, it just feels amazing. Today’s a day you couldn’t stay in the house, “said one parkgoer.

The cold winter and COVID kept something this simple from happening. On Wednesday, nothing could stop it. Not just for the dogs. The day came with water choices, mild and distilled, or just flat-out cold. I’d say cold won.

If the dogs could talk, they’d probably wonder what’s taking so long. They’d rather be inside than outside.

