Operation: Clear the PAWS Shelter announced Thursday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Pet Adoption and Welfare Services announced their new initiative Thursday to support clearing their shelter and helping pets find their forever homes.

Operation: Clear the PAWS Shelter is an initiative working to seek forever homes for dozens of pets, including over 60 dogs.

PAWS officials said with limited staffing and upcoming maintenance that will affect many shelter areas, PAWS needs support now more than ever.

“PAWS is currently in the stages of preparing for essential maintenance that will be conducted over the course of several weeks,” says Director Michael Gregory. “As it will limit our space as well as alter the operations of the shelter, we are pleading for loving adopters to consider adopting a pet from PAWS soon, so we can continue to help more pets in need in the community.”

Adopt Luna from PAWS (PAWS)

Adopt Roby from PAWS (PAWS)

Adopt Miracle from PAWS (PAWS)

Adopt Stella from PAWS (PAWS)

Adopt Luke from PAWS (PAWS)

PAWS said they are also reaching out to animal rescue organizations for help to place many of the shelter dogs in foster homes but have found trouble due to many rescues also desperately searching for willing foster volunteers to continue to support shelters such as PAWS.

“PAWS is launching ‘Operation: Clear the PAWS Shelter, an initiative to find homes and placement for the high volume of pets currently at the shelter, especially our ‘long term’ residents,” says Lindsay Frierson Rutherford County PAWS. “We would love for our local community, Middle Tennessee, and surrounding areas to get involved by visiting the shelter, becoming a foster volunteer, or sharing about our adoptable pets via our Facebook and Instagram pages, using the hashtag ‘#OperationClearthePAWSShelter.’ If you are willing to temporarily offer your home to a shelter pet, PAWS would love to connect you with one of our rescue partners!”

Anyone interested in adopting a furry friend or interested in volunteering as a foster can contact PAWS here.

