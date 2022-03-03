Nashville tornado survivors still haunted 2 years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two years after tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee and downtown Nashville, the physical destruction and emotional stress remain.

The sound of the tornado siren can be startling.

“When storms come through, I go wake my kids up and I bring them downstairs and we put them in the safe room,” said Samuel Rainey, a local clinical therapist.

This dad knows he is responsible for his children’s safety in those moments.

“So, there’s like a loneliness that I feel in making sure that everyone is taken care of and I think in that loneliness there’s a lot of extra fear,” Rainey admitted. “…a lot of extra anxiety that shows up for people.”

Rainey says fear and storm anxiety has been a big issue from several clients who went through the March 2020 tornadoes.

“Certainly, in the last two years, it’s been a lot more,” Rainey said.

He says during severe weather like a tornado, people are looking for connection and relief with others,

This is why it is a good idea to call or text someone, not only to check if they are okay, but to show that you are, too.

“It doesn’t matter how much we feel we are in control in life,” Rainer explained. “When weather comes, it wipes all that out and it leaves everyone in the same place, which is, you’re human, you’re limited, and you can’t tell the weather what to do.”

A clinical intern with Middle Tennessee Counseling did a process group with March 2020 tornado survivors and says the trauma and anxiety can come back anytime they hear severe weather is coming.

“They have a reaction, their body reacts,” described Marten Fadelle, a clinical intern at Middle Tennessee Counseling. “…the way that it did when it was actually happening, months before.”

If that is happening to you, it is important to remember you’re not alone. The NOAA data shows the frequency and severity of storms in Middle Tennessee is increasing.

Storm anxiety, however, may not be the same for everyone.

“Storm anxiety may not be something that we would typically think about in terms of a clinical anxiety or like an anxiety disorder that would require medication,” Rainey said. “That may be something more acute, that we’re feeling this heightened sense of danger, a heightened sense of a need to survive something that might be difficult or really problematic that’s coming around.”

Three elements to help when storms or severe weather comes through: prepare for it, process what is happening, and have people there for you.

