Nashville man sentenced after engaging in sex crimes with 12-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in federal prison after being convicted of engaging in sex-trafficking a 12-year-old runaway, according to United States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.

According to court documents, Tavarie Williams, 42, was convicted of engaging in sex trafficking and transportation of a minor to engage in prostitution by a federal jury in Feb. 2020 after a week-long trial.

According to evidence presented in court, Williams allegedly picked up a 12-year-old runaway girl in San Antonio, Texas, sometime in June and July 2016. He then posted ads on Backpage advertising her for prostitution.

During that time, Williams then transported the girl to Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville, Tennessee, to have sex with Backpage clients, court documents revealed. Evidence and testimony also established that Williams engaged in sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old.

Authorities said Williams was arrested on July 29th, 2016, at a hotel in Franklin, Tennessee, and the 12-year-old was rescued.

“This is a fitting sentence for such egregious crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Wildasin. “I commend our law enforcement partners and prosecution team for their exceptional work in rescuing this child and seeking justice on her behalf. Disrupting human trafficking remains a priority of this Office, and those who engage in this activity should expect that local, state, and federal law enforcement will devote their full resources to bringing them to justice.”

