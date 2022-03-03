Metro council and community gathers to offer prayers to the people of Ukraine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council members and the Nashville community gather Thursday to offer a prayer to the people of Ukraine.

As darkness in the form of Russian attacks continues in Ukraine, the Nashville community sends thoughts of safety, wellbeing, and continued strength to the Ukrainian people.

“The late Desmond Tutu once said, hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness,” said Vice Mayor Jim Shulman. “and we also send a message to those that have created this mess to stop their hostile actions immediately.”

Eleven council members joined dozens of citizens, reading their resolution for the city-wide day of prayer and then praying together.

“Strengthen the people as they face this great danger,” said Mayor John Cooper. “This is the 2nd anniversary of the March tornado from two years ago. It’s a reminder that communities can overcome disasters, and we’re thinking of the Ukrainian people as they confront their catastrophe.”

The message resonated with all there, including the youngest activists who felt this prayer was their opportunity to contribute in a small way.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.