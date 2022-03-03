Man dies in motorcycle crash in Clarksville on Wednesday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police have identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash on Wednesday evening.

According to police, a Ford Transit van was going north on Ft. Campbell Blvd. when it attempted a left turn into the Autozone parking lot just after 8:30 p.m. A motorcycle traveling in the same direction but on the south side of the road then slammed into the van’s driver’s side.

The motorcyclist, identified as 21-year-old Joshua Harris of Chapmansboro, TN, was transported to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team continues to investigate the incident. No information was provided on the driver of the van’s status.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.