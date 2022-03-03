Is it too early for gardening season in the Mid-State?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The recent stretch of nice weather has made us all want to spend as much time outside as we can. It may even make us want to get a jump start on our gardens for some of us. But is it too early for that, and how can the weather impact any early work you do?

Our average last freeze is around early to late April here in the Mid State. In that time, our plants can still be at risk of damage.

In the early spring, the average overnight low ranges from the upper 30s to lower 40s. However, since that is just an average, it does mean that we can still get some isolated days of frost or freezing.

By mid to late spring, the warming trend takes over again. At this point, mid-April through late Mary, we can get into the grove of planting and getting the gardens ready to go!

If you want to start planting early, be sure that you’re ready to cover any plants if a cold night is forecasted, especially those that may be budding or showing foliage.

It’s best to use a sheet or blanket and not a plastic tarp to protect your plants this spring.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.