Governor Lee announces Friday as Arbor Day in TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Gov. Bill Lee announced that March 4 as Arbor Day in Tennessee to recognize the importance of planting and maintaining trees in the state. This year’s celebration will be held in Germantown in Shelby County.

“We congratulate Germantown for being recognized as the Tennessee Tree City of the Year by our partners with the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council,” State Forester David Arnold said in a statement. “We’re proud to highlight Germantown for Arbor Day in Tennessee and the work they’re doing to maintain tree canopy coverage.”

During West Tennessee’s most recent ice storm, trees in Germantown suffered significant damage, particularly at the Oaklawn Garden Arboretum and its botanical gardens and park.

“Restoration is steady as we work with Germantown’s Public Works Department on tree repairs, removals, and debris pick up,” Germantown’s Natural Resource Manager and Certified Arborist Wes Hopper said. “During the cleanup, we are moving ahead with educational tree tours and the addition of our third arboretum.”

Germantown has been recertified for the status of a Tree City of the World as well as a Tree City USA. Tree City is a nationwide movement that provides the framework for communities to manage and expand their public trees.

Citizens are encouraged to support Arbor Day by visiting local nurseries and garden centers for Tennessee-grown trees.

The Division of Forestry protects Tennessee’s forests by fighting wildfires, coordinating hazard emergency response, providing prescribed fire guidance and contract services, as well as wildland fire training. The Division also works to promote primary and secondary forest industries to stimulate the state’s economy.

For more information, visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests.

