Gov. Lee asks for federal assistance following devastating Feb. ice storms

Governor Lee requests federal funds for February ice storm expenses
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee submitted a Major Disaster Declaration on Thursday to assist seven counties in recovering from the severe storm that impacted Tennessee in early 2022.

Gov. Lee asked the federal government to assist in several counties in Tennessee as they recover from the severe winter storms that hit the west and middle regions of the state on February 3rd and 4th.

“Our goal in seeking this federal assistance is to ease the unexpected financial burden the emergency has left behind in these communities,” Gov. Lee said.

If granted, Gov. Lee said the Major Disaster Declaration would make the federal Public Assistance Program available to local jurisdictions in Crockett, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley counties.

Gov. Lee added that the public assistance program would reimburse jurisdictions, and specific private, non-profit organizations, for their work to remove debris, restore utilities, and respond to future emergencies.

Dual weather hazards impacted Tennessee on February 3rd and 4th as heavy rainfall in West and Middle Tennessee turned to freezing rain and ice accumulations. Officials said the ice storm claimed one life, disrupted travel, downed trees and powerlines, and cut off power for tens of thousands of Tennesseans.

