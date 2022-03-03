Germantown Cafe’ gives back to the community on 2-year mark since 2020 tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Germantown Cafe’ is giving back to the community as they remember the devastating 2020 Tornado that took place two years ago this week.

“It was a total wreck, the whole place was flooding from the ceilings, everything. It was raining,” said Jeff Martin, Executive Chef.

After shutting down for more than a year, the cafe’ reopened four months ago. With new staff, technology, and a walk-through window, rebuilding is something the restaurant’s team is grateful for.

To show their gratitude, they came up with an event called, “Nashville Strong: From Devastation to Recovery.” The idea is to give back to the community that has supported them over the years.

“We are offering a specialty cheesecake, a specialty cocktail for happy hour pricing, and all proceeds today 10% of those will go to the Nashville Rescue Mission, “stated Sean Lyons, Germantown Café's Managing Partner.

The restaurant plans to honor these specials on March 2nd and March 3rd.

“When you give back it relieves your mind from all the tough things that are happening in your life and in the world. I think that’s what life all is about,” explained Lyons.

