First Alert Weather Day on Monday for possible severe storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This Spring-like weather continues today through the weekend. Cooler weather does return next week.

Tonight, clear and chilly, low in the low 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm again, high in the upper 70s.

Saturday is a nice warm day, but breezy and partly cloudy, high in the upper 70s. Saturday night, we will see a few isolated showers moving in, low in the mid-50s.

Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will be around on Sunday and Monday of next week. Highs both days will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday Highs 3322 (WSMV)

Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Some storms could be strong to severe, damaging wind will be possible.

Tuesday the rain is gone but the cooler air returns, partly cloudy with a high in the mid-50s.

Wednesday a slight chance of rain is possible with the high still in the mid-50s.

Thursday temperatures will rise with the high in the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

