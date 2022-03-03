Family relieved at arrest in woman’s cold-blooded killing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Charles Koole sifted through photos of his daughter Charlie Marie Koole on Wednesday, he felt some relief that justice in her daughter’s cold-blooded murder would be served.

Metro Police announced earlier that day, 31-year-old William Justin Churchwell had confessed to shooting the mother of five in the chest in mid-January, killing her.

“It’s heartbreaking, that’s no way for a person to have to go,” Charles Koole said. “This is a relief that they have this guy in custody and that he’ll never get out. It’s a relief.”

Charlie Koole, 40, was found dead February 22 in a car in a vacant lot on Paragon Mills Road. Despite all the passing cars, it took six weeks for her body to be discovered.

Charles Koole tells News 4 his daughter struggled with addiction, but was a good person, always smiling and laughing.

“Charlie Marie would light up a room. She was a very giving person, she would give anybody anything,” Charles Koole said. “This is devastating. When you think someone was shot and left for six weeks out in a field.”

Metro Police say Churchwell confessed to investigators, telling them while riding in a car with Charlie Koole, he pointed a gun at her, closed his eyes, and pulled the trigger.

Charlie Koole died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

“She was a beautiful person, happy go lucky. Just absolutely gorgeous and he took that away from the entire family,” Charles Koole said.

At the time of Koole’s murder, Churchwell was out on bond for an armed robbery. He’s also being investigated, police say, for another possible area in the same area of South Nashville.

