Edgehill neighbors speaking out about recent crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some neighbors in Edgehill are uneasy after a man was caught on camera opening peoples’ garages and checking out houses. One neighbor says she loves the neighborhood and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else, but she said a questionable man has made her uncomfortable. She said she believes he was recently casing her home and said it’s not the first time she has seen him around.

“So unsettled,” the neighbor, Jen, said. “I am very clearly on edge.”

Jen said she has had a couple scary mornings at her home in Edgehill Village. “I went on high alert, and I have not relaxed since,” Jen said.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, a man is seen walking behind her house on doorbell video. Less than an hour later, he comes back. This time, Jen said he had her garage door opener. “I found out he rummaged through my car,” Jen said. “He took my garage door opener from my car on the street.”

In the video, the garage door opened, and the man looked in. Jen said she was watching the video in real time that morning and yelled from inside her home. The man took off. “I don’t know if he is stupid or brazen,” Jen said. “Maybe both.”

Jen said she disabled the garage door opener immediately after. Then, she said the man showed back up again Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. “He was wearing the exact same outfit and walks by again and was trying to open the garage with the same garage door opener,” Jen said.

Jen said a couple of her neighbors have had their garages and cars broken into in the past few months and claims she has seen the same man looking at other homes. MNPD said they think they have an ID on the man based on the video and description, but no warrants have been taken out at this point. “This is the first time where I have been truly spooked,” Jen said.

MNPD said this is an issue they see across the city and encourage people to always lock the door going into your house from the garage and your cars.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.