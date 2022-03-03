Advertisement

Crash involving motorcycle ends in serious injury

Clarksville motorcycle crash
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving a motorcycle has resulted in serious injury on Thursday morning in Clarksville.

According to Clarksville Police, a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in a crash around 5:45 a.m. on Warfield Blvd. and Bellamy Lane.

The motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital and his condition is unknown.

CPD had the intersection closed for several hours to investigate the scene but have since reopened the area.

