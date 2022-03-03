Community members react to popular baby formula being recalled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A popular baby formula was recalled Wednesday, leaving many parents scrambling to find a replacement.

With recalls and supply chain issues, baby formula is becoming hard for some parents to find. Kara Alexander says her daughter Aubreigh was doing well on Similac Total Comfort before being recalled. She tried to find a formula similar to it since other types upset Aubreigh’s stomach.

“I’ve tried looking for the similar cans of the Total Comfort because she doesn’t tolerate anything else. I’ve gone, and I’ve looked at several Krogers, several Walmarts, and I mean there’s nothing,” Alexander explained.

Alexander says she has not found an alternative baby formula she can buy with her benefits through the USDA Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, also known as WIC.

“It’s like they can’t keep up anymore because everyone is going to these big-name brands, but that’s mostly what WIC covers as well, so it’s hard to find the things that you need, especially when you are depending on WIC,” Alexander said. “At this point, because she is almost a year old, and I was going to take her off formula next month anyway, I’m just going to go ahead and try to stop the formula and see how well she’ll do without it.”

Since supply chain issues have taken a toll on the inventory of baby formula, some parents have resorted to ordering formulas online.

“So I was using Similac, and I know there was a shortage, so I luckily switched to a European formula about six weeks ago, and so I order it online, so I don’t have any issues trying to buy it locally,” said Laura Wall. Her daughter likes the new formula, so she stocked up, but this switch does come with a higher price tag. “The brand that I chose is probably twice as much, but I felt like it was worth it for what it was and for our needs.”

