Couple charged in drug-related death of baby

The man is already in custody for unrelated charges however the search for the woman continues.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A couple was named in a grand jury indictment for the alleged drug-related death of their 1-year-old niece.

Metro Police said Ronald Spencer, 40, and Christy Shadowens, 48, were named in the trial and were charged for the first-degree felony murder that occurred on January 27, 2021, and were indicted on charges of aggravated child neglect.

According to the release, Alayna Shadowens stayed with the couple for several days when Christy Shadowens discovered her niece unresponsive and not breathing in the couple’s Bonnalynn Drive residence.

The child was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Officials added that the medical examiner found that Alayna died of acute methamphetamine toxicity. The investigation, led by Youth Services Detective Edward Conrads, determined that both Ronald Spencer and Christy Shadowens were the sole care providers for Alayna at the time of her death and were responsible for narcotics in the home.

Authorities said Spencer is currently in custody on unrelated drug charges, and Christy Shadowens is believed to be in the Dickson area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463.

