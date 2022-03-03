Advertisement

Atlanta Braves bringing World Series trophy to Middle Tennessee

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds up the trophy = after winning baseball's World...
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds up the trophy = after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Atlanta Braves fans in Middle Tennessee are getting the chance to take their photo with the World Series Trophy.

The World Champions Trophy Tour is making 151 stops in honor of the 151 years of the Atlanta Braves franchise. Some of those stops will be in the Midstate

  • April 26 12 - 3 p.m. Nashville, TN Country Music Hall of Fame
  • April 26 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena - Nashville Predators game
  • April 29 3:30 - 7:30 p.m. Nashville, TN Hawkins Field - Vanderbilt University Baseball Game*
  • April 30 12 - 3 p.m. Franklin, TN Academy Sports + Outdoors - 1915 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067

During the tour that started in February, people will get their chance to take a photo with the Commissioner’s Trophy.

To see more locations on the World Champions Trophy Tour, click here.

