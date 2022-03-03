Atlanta Braves bringing World Series trophy to Middle Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Atlanta Braves fans in Middle Tennessee are getting the chance to take their photo with the World Series Trophy.

The World Champions Trophy Tour is making 151 stops in honor of the 151 years of the Atlanta Braves franchise. Some of those stops will be in the Midstate

April 26 12 - 3 p.m. Nashville, TN Country Music Hall of Fame

April 26 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena - Nashville Predators game

April 29 3:30 - 7:30 p.m. Nashville, TN Hawkins Field - Vanderbilt University Baseball Game*

April 30 12 - 3 p.m. Franklin, TN Academy Sports + Outdoors - 1915 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067

During the tour that started in February, people will get their chance to take a photo with the Commissioner’s Trophy.

To see more locations on the World Champions Trophy Tour, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.