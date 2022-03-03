Amazon reveals names of Nashville offices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Amazon officials unveiled the names of the two new towers that will both fully be open in downtown Nashville between 2022 and 2023.

To showcase International Women’s Day, Amazon announced the names of their new offices in Nashville. The first tower is named Anne after Anne Dallas Dudley, and the building currently under construction is Juno, named for Juno Frankie Pierce.

“Considering Amazon’s core value of “innovation,” all themes had to tie to innovation or pushing against the “system” in new ways,” said Manager of Workplace Communications Divina Mims in a statement.

Anne Dallas Dudley was a Nashville native, according to Amazon. She is most well-known and one of the central figures for leading the national campaign for ratifying the 19th Amendment.

Amazon added that Juno Frankie Pierce, another Nashville citizen, founded the Tennessee Vocational School for Colored Girls and was a central figure in the final debate over the ratification of the 19th Amendment at the State House in Nashville over the summer of 1920.

Amazon considered the categories referring to woman’s suffrage, Seattle/Nashville historical ties, or site history when trying to name the towers. By giving Anne and Juno’s names to both buildings, Amazon said they believe this ties in several layers of history, are Nashville centric, historically reverent, and politically aware.

According to Amazon, the site the building is being constructed on was not only the railyards in the early 1930s but also was the Nashville Female Academy on tax maps as far back as 1908. That site, according to Amazon, was classically appointed as a critical site for early Nashville female education.

Both Anne and Juno were local Nashvillians who played critical and prominent roles in the Women’s Suffrage Movement 100 years ago in 1908. Amazon said both women continued to be active community leaders outside of the movement itself throughout their lives and were laid to rest in Nashville.

