Advertisement

Troopers identify victims killed in crash involving train in Limestone County

Scene of train incident in Limestone Co.
Scene of train incident in Limestone Co.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers and other emergency services responding to a fatal incident involving a train in Limestone County Wednesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Edgardo V. Pacheco, 54, and an 18-year-old were fatally injured when the 2017 Hino box truck Pacheco was driving, left the roadway, struck a guardrail and then fell off the overpass and landed on the nearby railroad tracks.

Shortly after landing on the railroad tracks, the box truck was struck by a CSX Train. Officials say they were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirms the two victims were Hispanic males from La Vergne, Tennessee.

This crash is being investigated by Alabama State Troopers.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jon Robinson chokes up talking about last season's end
Titans GM gets emotional following end of season
Jon Robinson chokes up talking about last season's end
Jon Robinson chokes up talking about last season's end
At home tests
USPS reports 270 million free COVID-19 test deliveries
The weather got quite warm today. All of us two-leggers loved it. But the four-leggers at Two...
Pets and people take advantage of warm weather at Two Rivers Park
Missing Memphis man
TBI issues Silver Alert for Memphis man