Three inmates charged for stealing drugs from evidence room

Erin, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that charges were filed against three inmates for stealing drugs from an evidence room.

According to TBI, drugs were reported missing from the Houston County Sheriff Department’s evidence room on February 22. The 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch immediately asked TBI to investigate.

TBI agents discovered three inmates were involved. 26-year-old Jesse Lemons is believed to be the person who broke into the evidence room and took the drugs. 38-year-old Seth Lamberth and 37-year-old Daniel Barrett are accused of assisting Lemons in the theft. All three men ingested the drugs inside the jail facility, which is attached to the sheriff’s office.

The inmates were under “trustee” status, which allows inmates to move around more freely and work jobs around the facility due to good behavior.

Lemons is charged with burglary, theft, tampering with evidence, and taking drugs into a penal institution. Lamberth is facing charges of theft, tampering and bringing drugs into a penal institution. Barrett faces one charge of tampering.

All three men remain in custody at the Houston County Jail.

