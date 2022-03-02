Advertisement

Three inmates charged for stealing drugs from evidence room

Jesse Lemons, age 26; Seth Lamberth, age 38; Daniel Barrett, age 37.
Jesse Lemons, age 26; Seth Lamberth, age 38; Daniel Barrett, age 37.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Erin, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that charges were filed against three inmates for stealing drugs from an evidence room.

According to TBI, drugs were reported missing from the Houston County Sheriff Department’s evidence room on February 22.  The 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch immediately asked TBI to investigate.

TBI agents discovered three inmates were involved.  26-year-old Jesse Lemons is believed to be the person who broke into the evidence room and took the drugs.  38-year-old Seth Lamberth and 37-year-old Daniel Barrett are accused of assisting Lemons in the theft.  All three men ingested the drugs inside the jail facility, which is attached to the sheriff’s office.

The inmates were under “trustee” status, which allows inmates to move around more freely and work jobs around the facility due to good behavior.

Lemons is charged with burglary, theft, tampering with evidence, and taking drugs into a penal institution.  Lamberth is facing charges of theft, tampering and bringing drugs into a penal institution.  Barrett faces one charge of tampering.

All three men remain in custody at the Houston County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jon Robinson chokes up talking about last season's end
Titans GM gets emotional following end of season
Jon Robinson chokes up talking about last season's end
Jon Robinson chokes up talking about last season's end
At home tests
USPS reports 270 million free COVID-19 test deliveries
The weather got quite warm today. All of us two-leggers loved it. But the four-leggers at Two...
Pets and people take advantage of warm weather at Two Rivers Park
Missing Memphis man
TBI issues Silver Alert for Memphis man