Tennessee physician convicted by federal jury on drug-related charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee physician and his wife were convicted yesterday by a federal jury in the Northern District of Alabama for unlawfully distributing opioids, providing unnecessary services, and defrauding insurers from their now-shuttered Alabama clinics.

According to court documents, Mark Murphy, 65, and his wife, Jennifer Murphy, 65, both of Lewisburg, owned and operated North Alabama Pain Services, which closed its Decatur and Madison offices in early 2017.

Court officials said in a statement that over the approximately five-year period leading up to the clinic closing its Alabama locations, Murphy and his wife, who was the office manager, caused over $50 million in fraudulent or unnecessary medical services to be charged to Medicare, TRICARE, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and others.

Documented evidence in court showed that NAPS provided pre-signed prescriptions to thousands of patients a month, including prescriptions written outside the usual course of professional practice without a legitimate medical purpose.

Officials added that the Murphys also solicited and received unlawful payments for referring fraudulent or unnecessary services to patients. Jennifer Murphy was also convicted of tax-related charges for underreporting clinic income.

Court documents confirmed that both defendants were convicted of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, along with various substantive counts related to the same. They were also convicted of conspiring to defraud the United States and receiving kickbacks.

Officials said the Murphys face a maximum of 20 years in prison for the drug charges and a maximum of 10 years in prison for the health care charges. Court officials added that both defendants face a maximum of five years in prison for charges stemming from violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute.

Their sentencing has been scheduled for June 30th.

