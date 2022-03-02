Advertisement

Tennessee Attorney General investigates mental illness impacts of Tik Tok

Public officials worry about the social media platform’s influence on today’s youth.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced his plans Wednesday to launch a nationwide investigation of the social media platform Tik Tok.

Attorney General Slatery said in his statement his investigation aims to determine whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public, especially children and young adults, at risk.

The investigation, according to Attorney General Slatery, focuses on looking into the physical and mental health harms associated with the use of the platform and what Tik Tok knew about those harms.

Attorney General Slatery added that he would also look into the techniques utilized by Tik Tok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.

In the past, a bipartisan coalition of 44 Attorneys General urged Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13 in May 2021.

Following that investigation, Attorneys General then conducted another research in November 2021 into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for providing and promoting its social media platform Instagram to kids.

The investigation into Tik Tok is a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.

