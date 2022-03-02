Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis woman

TBI officials say her medical condition may impair her ability to return home
Missing woman out of Memphis
Missing woman out of Memphis(TBI)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Wednesday in the hopes of finding a missing woman.

Officials said in a tweet that they are looking for Rebecca Seay, 83, of Memphis.

TBI officials described her as 5′ 6″, 147 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home without assistance.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jon Robinson chokes up talking about last season's end
Titans GM gets emotional following end of season
Jon Robinson chokes up talking about last season's end
Jon Robinson chokes up talking about last season's end
At home tests
USPS reports 270 million free COVID-19 test deliveries
The weather got quite warm today. All of us two-leggers loved it. But the four-leggers at Two...
Pets and people take advantage of warm weather at Two Rivers Park
Missing Memphis man
TBI issues Silver Alert for Memphis man