Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis woman
TBI officials say her medical condition may impair her ability to return home
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Wednesday in the hopes of finding a missing woman.
Officials said in a tweet that they are looking for Rebecca Seay, 83, of Memphis.
TBI officials described her as 5′ 6″, 147 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home without assistance.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
