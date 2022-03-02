Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Wednesday in the hopes of finding a missing woman.

Officials said in a tweet that they are looking for Rebecca Seay, 83, of Memphis.

TBI officials described her as 5′ 6″, 147 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home without assistance.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

