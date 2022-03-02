Man admits to killing woman in Edgehill Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police charged an 18-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in the Edgehill neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

A neighbor told police they found 33-year-old Heather May Probst shot in the head inside of her apartment in the 1300 block of 12th Avenue South around 2:30 a.m.

Probst’s 1-year-old daughter was asleep in a bedroom, but police said the child was unharmed.

Edgehill deadly shooting (WSMV)

Homicide detectives reviewed surveillance videos to determine that David Lamont Clark was leaving the apartment after the shooting. Detectives located Clark, put him in custody, and brought him to headquarters for questioning.

Police said Clark “admitted to shooting Probst during an argument.” Investigators charged him with criminal homicide. Police recovered the gun used in the murder.

Metro Police charged 18-year-old David Lamont Clark in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in the Edgehill neighborhood on Wednesday morning. (Metro Police)

Councilmember Colby Sledge for the district said the neighborhood has seen its share of violence in recent years.

“Hearts go out to the family of Miss Probst don’t knows the ins and outs of what occurred. Anytime you lose a member of the community it’s tough,” said Colby Sledge, Nashville Councilmember for District 17.

Family members who live out of state and did want to talk on camera told News4 Heather Probst was an amazing, easy-going, and funny person. They said she would do anything for anyone and added that’s what led to her death.

Family members gave News4 photos of Heather and said she knew Clark, the man charged in her death, but didn’t know him very well. Family members told News4 that Clark needed a place to stay and Probst was letting him stay with her temporarily.

“It’s s difficult time anytime anything happens like this. I’m particularly concerned that this was a young man who did this. And we have a crisis right now of young men who don’t have the support and opportunities that they need. Edgehill deserves better,” Councilmember Sledge said.

Family members say Probst’s daughter who was in the apartment when the shooting happened is staying with loved ones.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.