One of Blake Shelton’s current guitarists continues his education at MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -MTSU graduate music student Beau Tackett has worked with country music artist Blake Shelton as one of his guitarists for 14 years. Most recently, he played in Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes Tour” at the beginning of October.

Tackett never felt like he was not done learning despite his years of real-world, hands-on experience. He began his master’s degree at the MTSU School of Music with an emphasis in Jazz studies in the spring of 2021.

“I gave my two weeks’ notice to the artist I worked with at the time for the chance to get the Blake Shelton gig, no guarantee,” Tackett said. “My first show was with no rehearsal, and if I hadn’t done well, I would have been without a job!”

Tackett heard that MTSU’s jazz program had a great reputation. The program has many specializations like the jazz studies focus that includes collaborative piano, conducting, and composition.

“I had taken a class from Chip Henderson who is the jazz guitar instructor,” Tackett said. “I knew I would be studying with him. I was impressed by his knowledge of the genre and his playing.”

Henderson continued, “In an average year we may hear from a few professional musicians interested in the graduate program, but the pandemic (along with the shutdown of touring and performances) gave many of these professional musicians a chance to look into continuing their education during the shutdown.”

Adam Davis also studies at MTSU. He was a guitarist for country singer Sturgill Simpson. (MTSU)

Adam Davis, another graduate music student in the jazz program, also decided to return to school after a successful music career.

“I’m the father of three small children, so I’m hoping to increase the number of different environments that I can teach in,” Davis said. “A graduate degree can only help with all that. And of course, I’m always trying to improve as a musician.”

Davis worked with several musicians as a guitarist, including country singer Sturgill Simpson.

MTSU student Adam Davis picks his guitar ((MTSU photo by J. Intintoli))

“When you’re surrounded by people who are not only great teachers but are deeply experienced in their profession, it can only make you better,” Davis said.

